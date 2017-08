DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police are trying to figure out why a Louisiana firefighter accused of murdering his wife, drove nearly 20 hours to kill himself.

Police told the Durango Herald, Rudolf Shoats drove up to Mercy Regional Medical Center, then shot himself, but what police don’t know is why.

They say he’s suspected of shooting his wife in Mississippi over the weekend.

Police say Shoats was a fire captain in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.