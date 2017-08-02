Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Moderate to heavy showers continue to linger over parts of the Boot Heel this morning… those within Luna, Hidalgo and Grant County will want to factor in extra time for morning commute due to wet roads and ponding in low-lying areas. Drier air brought in by northerly flow aloft will limit rain chances significantly. A handful of isolated storms are possible over southern CO, Northern Mountains and far southwest/west NM… the rest of us can expect a mostly to partly sunny sky and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures will warm a few degrees from Tuesday – expect widespread 80s and 90s across New Mexico.

THURSDAY: All eyes will be on a cold front expected to sink in over the far Northeast Plains. This front will drop temperatures up to 5°… but more importantly, will bring in more moisture to help fire off storms. Rain chances will start over the northeast corner of NM before spreading farther south and west late Thursday into Friday. Expect temperatures to remain in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY: Moisture brought in by the mentioned cold front will allow scattered storms and showers to develop over eastern and central NM. Temperatures will come down a few degrees with the Albuquerque-metro area likely to stay in the mid-80s.