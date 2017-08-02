John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Most of the state will see a break from the showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll still see a few isolated storms across the northern high terrain, but most of the action will be confined to the far southwestern corner of the state.

A back door cold front arrives in the northeast Thursday, recharging the moisture and the showers and storms there. As the cold front pushes into Albuquerque Thursday night, a brisk canyon wind will develop, gusting up to 40 mph. The moisture pushes across the rest of the state Friday, leading to more widespread showers and storms.

Expect fewer showers and storms as the moisture gets recycled Saturday before another cold front pushes another round of moisture in for Sunday. The first half of next week will feature a drying trend before yet another cold front moves into the state late next week.