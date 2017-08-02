Eddy County ranchers react to unlawful shooting, killing of their cattle

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Ranchers in Eddy County are furious over a crime that is becoming a common occurrence.

Sunday morning, Brooke Wilson woke up to a sight no rancher ever wants to see.

“I can’t believe it still, it’s heartbreaking honestly,” she said.

When she arrived at her ranch she found two cows dead and another injured.

“This is one spot that the cow was laying when I found her. I think she was laying under this tree when they probably shot her and that’s where she ended up. She was shot in the head as well as the neck,” Wilson explained.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says six cows were shot and killed with a high-powered rifle on two ranches over the past couple days.

This type of incident has become all too common in the area.

Sandi Wilkie with the Eddy County Cattle Growers Association said there has been an increase in this type of activity over the past few years. Ranchers are tired of it.

“They’re not taking meat, they’re not taking anything. It’s just an act of meanness,” Wilkie said.

“We’ve got to have it stop. This is just getting out of control, especially when they’re shooting roping steer at my house. I don’t know what’s next. It’s almost like they’re becoming more brave every time,” Wilson said.

The cows are worth $1,500 each — a huge loss for ranchers.

“I have to protect my livelihood and these cows are more than just a livelihood. It’s a way of life for everybody around here,” Wilson said.

Ranchers say this needs to stop before someone gets hurt or killed.

“As this escalates you have blood pressures going higher and higher, and it’s gonna be terrible when a rancher actually catches somebody doing this in the act. It’s gonna be awful,” Wilkie said.

The Cattle Growers association is offering a $6,000 reward to help find the killer. The penalty is three to four years in jail as well as a fine that totals more than $20,000 in this case for the cost of the cows, and the value of the calves they produce.