In The Community: Sheep Days And Youth Rodeo

Alyssa Limon, Rodeo Queen and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Bernalillo County’sBernCo Bernie Sheep Days and First Impressions Youth Rodeo.

BernCo Bernie Sheep Days and First Impressions Youth Rodeo is at Dennison Park Rodeo Grounds, 7003 Coors Blvd. SW, is Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rodeo gives you a chance to learn about New Mexico’s farm and ranching heritage.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County