Iconic Carlsbad cow statue goes up in flames

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Carlsbad cow is no longer looking over people in town.

“I was shocked. I didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘It couldn’t have burned down. No, no.’ but now that it has I was like, ‘Oh well dang,'” Carlsbad resident Selena Calderon said.

The cow statue has sat on top of Lakeside Meats Butcher Shop for decades, but it was no match for a Tuesday morning fire.

The fiberglass cow was destroyed, a disappointment to many, especially the kids.

“We’ve had kids that just fell in love with the thing. In fact, we had one child — they had to bring her down here at night to put her asleep because she thought the cow was down here alone by itself,” Lakeside Meats owner Bob Dugas said.

Authorities suspect lightning was the cause of the fire. The fire was contained to the cow.