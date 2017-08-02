City decides to honor construction worker with ‘Good Samaritan’ award

By Published: Updated:
Anthony DeLuca

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city now says an ART construction worker should be honored with a Good Samaritan award.

Tuesday night, KRQE News 13 reported that the city was re-evaluating whether to give Anthony DeLuca the award after learning he was on probation for drug charges.

Two weeks ago, a man snapped photos of DeLuca at a busy intersection helping another man out.

DeLuca is currently part of the Metropolitan Detention Center’s Community Custody Program. His CCP officer responded to KRQE News 13’s questions Wednesday, and says DeLuca can attend the ceremony if he requests permission to do so.

Mayor Berry says he is also willing to honor DeLuca as he would any other Good Samaritan.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s