City decides to honor construction worker with ‘Good Samaritan’ award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city now says an ART construction worker should be honored with a Good Samaritan award.

Tuesday night, KRQE News 13 reported that the city was re-evaluating whether to give Anthony DeLuca the award after learning he was on probation for drug charges.

Two weeks ago, a man snapped photos of DeLuca at a busy intersection helping another man out.

DeLuca is currently part of the Metropolitan Detention Center’s Community Custody Program. His CCP officer responded to KRQE News 13’s questions Wednesday, and says DeLuca can attend the ceremony if he requests permission to do so.

Mayor Berry says he is also willing to honor DeLuca as he would any other Good Samaritan.