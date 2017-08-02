Career criminal causes scene after judge refuses to cut him a break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – That man who is a poster child for so many of Albuquerque’s problems was back in court Wednesday, begging for another last chance.

This time, a judge said “no” and that triggered an outburst from the career criminal — a profane outburst that could have cost him another year behind bars.

Christopher Dominguez is a thief that just can’t stay out of other people’s cars.

Wednesday, he tried to sweet-talk a judge into cutting his sentence. When she didn’t, Dominguez lost his nice guy act.

“F*** I am going to la pinta. I don’t give a f***,” he yelled as he was being escorted out of court.

Dominguez is used to getting breaks, but his luck ran out Wednesday.

Dominguez stood beside his attorney in Albuquerque District Court, explaining to Judge Cristina Jaramillo why she should let him out of prison.

“He would like the chance to prove that to you by coming out on a shorter term of probation,” Dominguez’s attorney Rose Osborne said.

This isn’t the first time Dominguez has asked for a break.

“I know we’ve heard ‘last chance’ before, but that is what I’m asking for now is truly one last chance,” Osborne asked for her client back in March.

With too many car thefts to count, including trying to steal a bait car, smuggling drugs into rehab, and violating probation, Dominguez could have faced a decade in prison, but instead he got six-and-a-half years.

“He was terminated from his recovery after numerous non-compliances,” the prosecutor said.

Dominguez argued he’s working on changing his life.

“I want to change my old way of living and have a promising future. Thank you for your time your honor. Respectfully, Chris Dominguez,” Dominguez said.

Judge Jaramillo told Dominguez he already caught a break when she gave him six-and-a-half years and she wasn’t budging.

“You have a deal. I think six-and-a-half years for this many cases is a great deal and that is the best you are getting out of it, so take advantage of it and good luck. Thank you,” Judge Cristina Jaramillo said.

Dominguez was less than thrilled, causing a scene as he left court.