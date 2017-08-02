BCSO identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect shot and killed by a deputy last week.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Raymond Cruz is the man spotted trying to steal a golf cart at the Isleta Golf Course early Friday morning.

They say as he was fleeing, he broke into a South Valley home, taking two people hostage and stealing their car.

When deputies caught up to him, Deputy Pete Martinez tried to open the car door. That’s when Cruz accelerated, dragging the deputy with him.

“At some point while being dragged, the deputy, fearing for his safety and the hostages’ safety, fired two shots, striking the suspect in the torso,” Undersheriff Rudy Mora said.

Deputy Martinez ended up pinned against a pole and sustained a broken foot.

Cruz was pronounced dead on scene.

Records show Cruz has a long list of arrests for violent offenses.

During Deputy Martinez’s six years with BCSO, this is his second shooting.

Deputies are looking for a person of interest, Sonia Myrtle. They say she was with Cruz at the casino.