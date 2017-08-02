August starts off with a variety of fun local events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week is in the Duke City is full of antiques, Japanese food, and an inaugural Rescue Brew Fest.

1.The 19th Annual Great Southwestern Antique Show is the largest antique event of its kind in the southwest. Over 200 dealers of fine art, antiques, Native American & western art, rare books, and more will be on hand. Proceeds from this event benefits New Mexico non-profits focused on the enhancement of local arts & education. Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico.

2. New Mexico Alive presents its first annual Rescue Brew Festival fundraiser! New Mexico Pets Alive (NMPA) has been rescuing at risk shelter dogs and cats for six years. This fundraiser is a 21+ event featuring the best brews in New Mexico as well as other unique vendors. There will be fun activities set up and a puppy playscape where you can meet and interact with adoptable dogs and puppies. All donations will benefit NPA. Go to www.rescuebrefestival.org to find out more! Event is on Sunday, August 5 from noon until 6 p.m., at the Embassy Suites, Albuquerque.

3. Bring Japan to the ABQ BioPark with the Destination Dinner at the ABQ BioPark Sasebo Japanese Garden and a four-course feast. This special dinner will offer a culinary tour of Japan while dining in the tranquil nature of the world-class Japanese Garden! Saturday, August 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $65.

4. Alabama will be performing at the Sandia Resort and Casino on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Price: $42-$62

5. Civic Plaza Presents announces the second annual ABQ Kids Rock Festival: a fun, cultural event with a focus on young people that features a musical performance by kids, acrobats, magic, kid’s crafts, jumpers, vendors games, food trucks and much more (including beer and wine for the adults), on Saturday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6. Albuquerque Museum Gallery Tour: Guided tours of select gallery exhibitions are offered year round. Each tour is designed specifically for the interests and age level of the group requesting the tour. Gallery tours are operated under the direction of the Albuquerque Museum Education Division. Date and Time: Every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Price: $1-$4

7. Lecture: A River Thirsting for Itself – An Environmental History of the Rio Grande. Beginning with the transformation of ancient watersheds into the present-day river, this one-hour presentation traces the history of settlement, agriculture and water development in New Mexico, Colorado and borderlands. This program is free and open to the public., Saturday August 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Petroglyph National Monument.

