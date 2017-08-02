August 2nd Morning Rush: State Police search for teen missing from juvenile treatment facility

1. State Police is asking for your help in finding 15-year-old Malachi Sanchez. Police warn that he could be armed and dangerous. They say he left Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque on Saturday and has not returned. Sanchez is Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 112 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left hand with three dots and the letter “C”. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

2. The man who killed an 11-year-girl on the Navajo Nation will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Tom Begaye, 28, pleaded guilty to luring Ashlynne Mike and her brother into his van last year. Begaye sexually assaulted, then killed Ashlynne. Her body was later discovered outside Shiprock. Under a plea agreement, Begaye will never be paroled.

3. Moderate to heavy showers continue to linger over parts of the Boot Heel this morning and for those within Luna, Hidalgo and Grant County will want to factor in extra time for morning commute due to wet roads.

4. A mom-to-be is okay after an online meet-up went wrong after trying to sell her cell phone on the app “offer up.” The pregnant mother says she went to meet a man by the name of “Joe”. When she walked up to his car she says he grabbed her iPhone and her arm and then drove off dragging her five feet across the parking lot. Now APD is reminding people to use their ‘internet exchange zones’ located at their area command substations. The cameras at these exchange zone’s keep the footage for two weeks.

5. Dion’s pizza is testing out a new flavor of ranch dressing but you may need to plan a road trip if you want to try it. The pizza chain is testing green chile ranch dressing, but only at the Las Cruces location for now. They say they don’t know when or if it will be available in Albuquerque.

Morning’s Top Stories