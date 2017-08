ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released video of the deadly police shooting that happened Monday.

An officer pulled over 43-year-old Robert Savelli near Menaul and University. They say he was driving a moped that didn’t have plates.

The video shows Savelli take off and point a gun at the officer. That’s when officer Jon O’Guin fired, hitting Savelli who later died at the hospital.

A gun was also found at the scene.