Albuquerque shop kicks off chile roasting season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you were in the Heights on Wednesday, you might have smelled the green chile roasting.

Some of the first roasting of the year took place at Chile Traditions at Wyoming and Montgomery.

The store’s owner, Ken Dewees, says his chile farmers in Hatch have been battling the rain this year, which can harm the chile crop.

“I love green chile, all kinds, whether it’s hot, mild, sweet, they all taste good,” customer Raymond Concho said.

Dewees says he gets loads twice a week and he will have it out there for the next month.