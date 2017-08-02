Albuquerque shop kicks off chile roasting season

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you were in the Heights on Wednesday, you might have smelled the green chile roasting.

Some of the first roasting of the year took place at Chile Traditions at Wyoming and Montgomery.

The store’s owner, Ken Dewees, says his chile farmers in Hatch have been battling the rain this year, which can harm the chile crop.

“I love green chile, all kinds, whether it’s hot, mild, sweet, they all taste good,” customer Raymond Concho said.

Dewees says he gets loads twice a week and he will have it out there for the next month.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s