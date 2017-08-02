Albuquerque man accused of killing girlfriend rejects plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking off with their kids rejected a plea deal at the last minute Wednesday.

Vanessa Delgado, 26, was found dead in her home last June near Gibson and Juan Tabo. Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Carlos Perez, is charged with the killing.

Police used Perez’s cell phone to track him down just hours later near Las Cruces. He was with their three children, and the victim’s older child.

In court Wednesday, Perez’s attorneys and prosecutors reached a plea agreement, but Perez wasn’t on board.

“Just barely had time to talk with our client today, his inclination against the advice of counsel is to turn down the offer,” Perez’s attorney said.

Perez is expected back in court next week. If an agreement is reached before then, he can still take a plea.