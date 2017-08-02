Albuquerque man accused of killing girlfriend rejects plea deal

By Published: Updated:
Carlos Perez
Carlos Perez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking off with their kids rejected a plea deal at the last minute Wednesday.

Vanessa Delgado, 26, was found dead in her home last June near Gibson and Juan Tabo. Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Carlos Perez, is charged with the killing.

Police used Perez’s cell phone to track him down just hours later near Las Cruces. He was with their three children, and the victim’s older child.

In court Wednesday, Perez’s attorneys and prosecutors reached a plea agreement, but Perez wasn’t on board.

“Just barely had time to talk with our client today, his inclination against the advice of counsel is to turn down the offer,” Perez’s attorney said.

Perez is expected back in court next week. If an agreement is reached before then, he can still take a plea.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s