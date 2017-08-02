Albuquerque hospital set to close skilled nursing facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Presbyterian nursing facility has closed its doors to new patients.

The Kaseman Hospital near I-40 and Wyoming confirmed Wednesday its Skilled Nursing Facility will close within the next two months, impacting about three dozen employees.

Its physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and other staff help people transition between leaving the hospital and adapting to home life.

Executive Medical Director David Arrendando said the average person’s stay is 10 days, and the facility will continue to care for current patients.

He added external facilities across the city can absorb the facility’s patients for “a seamless transition.”

“There are facilities — skilled nursing facilities — throughout the community and they have the ability to provide all the services that we have been providing,” he said. “It’s really no longer necessary for us to continue this facility.”

Arrendondo added he would like to keep the nursing facility staff within the Presbyterian Hospital system.

He said the other services at Kaseman Presbyterian Hospital will remain open.