Albuquerque hospital set to close skilled nursing facility

Jackie Kent Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Presbyterian nursing facility has closed its doors to new patients.

The Kaseman Hospital near I-40 and Wyoming confirmed Wednesday its Skilled Nursing Facility will close within the next two months, impacting about three dozen employees.

Its physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and other staff help people transition between leaving the hospital and adapting to home life.

Executive Medical Director David Arrendando said the average person’s stay is 10 days, and the facility will continue to care for current patients.

He added external facilities across the city can absorb the facility’s patients for “a seamless transition.”

“There are facilities — skilled nursing facilities — throughout the community and they have the ability to provide all the services that we have been providing,” he said. “It’s really no longer necessary for us to continue this facility.”

Arrendondo added he would like to keep the nursing facility staff within the Presbyterian Hospital system.

He said the other services at Kaseman Presbyterian Hospital will remain open.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s