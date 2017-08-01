Volunteers needed for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Balloon Fiesta is just around the corner and the Balloon Museum is already preparing for it.

The museum is currently seeking volunteers to help out with operations during the fiesta.

Each year more than 30,000 visitors are attracted to the nine-day event.

Volunteer positions open include a welcome crew, Museum Shoppe assistants, theater ushers, special events crew, shuttle cart drivers, cafe hosts, controlled hot air balloon crew and more.

Those interested can register online or in person at the Balloon Museum.

If selected, volunteers will undergo a background check and will need a valid drivers license. Volunteers will also attend an on-site orientation prior to the Balloon Fiesta. Orientation dates will be announced closer to the event.

Volunteers are also asked to work at least a total of four shifts during the Balloon Fiesta.

This year’s fiesta runs from October 5-17.

