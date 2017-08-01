Vandals caught on video damaging school property in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been another incident of vandalism at Clovis Schools. First, a playground ripped up at an elementary school, now a preschool left badly damaged.

This time though, the suspects were caught on camera.

When Los Ninos Preschool administrators arrived to school on Monday, they found an expensive mess — dents in a shed, broken fence latches, and two broken air conditioning units.

When they looked at the surveillance video, they saw three kids — two boys and a girl.

Video shows one of the boys get rough with the fence. Then that same boy tried to kick in a door to a storage shed. The other then tried to give it a shove with his arm, but had no luck.

They proceed to break the latches on the fences, costing the Clovis Municipal School System a lot of money.

“Probably around $5,000-$5,500 by the time we repair the gates,” said Carrie Bunce, the Clovis Municipal Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

You can also see them grabbing rocks in another video. Perhaps that’s what they used to destroy the AC’s.

“This all happened on Friday night so the compressors ran all weekend without freon in them, so were looking at probably replacing both units,” Bunce said.

School administrators say they are tired of spending their dollars on damages when it could be used for something else.

“It’s sad, you know? We put a lot of time, effort, and money into our schools. Its taxpayer’s money that pays for all of this and it’s disheartening when that’s ruined by the actions of a few,” Bunce said.

Residents are also frustrated and hope the video helps identify the vandals.

“I think if they catch them and they actually do something to them and prosecute them, I don’t care if they are kids, we do have juvenile and they need to be put in juvenile otherwise they don’t get taught,” said Princelee Collins, Clovis resident.

Police have not caught the vandals that destroyed the playground. That happened in June. The vandals cut up the rubber play surfaces under the equipment.

Cameras were recently installed at all Clovis Municipal Schools because of the vandalism.