ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re still three months away from the start of Lobo basketball but UNM Athletics wants your help deciding on the next look for Dreamstyle Arena.

On Twitter, Lobo athletics posted two options on what the floor at the pit could look like.

The first has “The Pit” on the baseline, while the second bears “New Mexico” on the sides.

Both options display the new university logo.

So far with nearly 1,400 votes have been cast and the second option is winning in a close vote.

