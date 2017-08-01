Two men accused of multiple burglaries behind bars

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington teen and his cousin are behind bars and accused of a rash of burglaries across the city.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, police had been investigating 19-year-old Manuel Araiza for the burglaries, along McCormick School Road.

Police say both homes and cars were burglarized.

They say when interviewing Araiza, he told detectives, both he and his cousin, 23-year-old Marko Aguirre-Wood were responsible.

Araiza was hit with 14 charges including burglary, larceny and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

While Aguirre-Wood, is accused of four burglary charges, and one charge of aggravated burglary.