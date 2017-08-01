Trial underway for Air Force wife accused of murdering husband

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The murder trial for the wife of an Air Force Major is underway.

Amy Herrera is accused of killing her husband and trying to make it look like she had no choice.

The downtown District Court room is full Tuesday and a key piece of evidence has been allowed to be heard in the trial.

“I wish I could kill him again,” is the statement the state says Amy Herrera made to a friend barely two weeks after her husband was shot in the face.

Marc Herrera was shot and killed in the couple’s bedroom closet in their Heights home back in June 2012.

The couple was having a party for university exchange students, including the one they were hosting.

Prosecutors say around 3 a.m., Marc Herrera pulled a gun on one of the male students.

Prosecutors say Marc and Amy then argued in their bedroom, and that’s when they say she shot him.

She initially claimed the Kirtland Airman put the gun in his own mouth and forced her to pull the trigger.

The defense shared a very different story and say that this was clearly a suicide.

They say that evidence shows Marc Herrera was the only one whose hand was on the gun, and that there’s no way Amy Herrera was touching it.

They also say that Marc Herrera had been drinking all night, and had gotten so drunk, that he was out of control.

Opening statements are finished and right now prosecutors have their first witness on the stand, the first Albuquerque Police officer who was on the scene.

The trial is expected to last until Friday.

Amy Herrera is charged with second-degree murder and if convicted could face 20 years in prison.