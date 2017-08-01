Tiny trees are making a huge impact on the future of New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M.– The New Mexico State Forestry Division Conservation Seedling sale is a great opportunity to participate in a conservation effort for local communities and the environment.

The New Mexico State Forestry Division Conservation Seedling Program’s annual fall seedling sale is in progress and will continue until Friday, October 6. Landowners should place their orders now and seedlings will be delivered in autumn.

More than 59,000 seedlings and 50 species are ready for public purchase. Some of the species available are Ponderosa Pine, Blue Spruce, Rio Grande Cottonwood, Smooth Sumac, Mountain Mahogany and Chokecherry. Many types of seedlings are expected to sell out early. Sales are first-come, first-serve.

Seedlings are available to the public who own at least one acre of land in New Mexico and who agree to use the trees for conservation purposes. These criteria may include erosion control, wildlife habitat, reforestation, riparian restoration, windbreak establishment, Christmas tree plantations, or other conservation needs.

For more information on the Seedlings, visit the NM Forestry website.