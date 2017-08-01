Study: New Mexico ranks low for quality of public schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is being ranked as one of the worst states for public schools.

A Wallethub study looked at the quality and safety of K-12 schools across the country, which included the District of Columbia.

New Mexico ranked 50th overall.

Louisiana is the only state that had a lower score.

The top performers included Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Neighboring states Texas ranked 34, Colorado ranked 14, and Arizona ranked 41.

