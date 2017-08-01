State Police looking for teen who left juvenile treatment facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for a teen who they say left a juvenile treatment facility in Albuquerque.

NMSP says 15-year-old Malachi Sanchez walked away from the Sequoia Juvenile Treatment Facility on Saturday, July 29.

State Police say Sanchez could be armed and dangerous.

Sanchez is described as 5-foot-8 with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo of three dots on his left hand with the letter “C.”

If you’ve seen Malachi Sanchez, you’re asked to call 911.