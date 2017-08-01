Senate GOP sees no path on health care, slaps at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republicans think it’s time to leave their derailed drive to scrap the Obama health care law behind them.

And they’re tired of the White House prodding them to keep voting on it until they succeed.

Several GOP leaders say that at least for now, they see no clear route to the 50 votes they’d need to get something — anything — recasting President Barack Obama’s health care statute through the Senate.

Their drive crashed last week. And their mood didn’t improve after a weekend of tweets by President Donald Trump saying they “look like fools” and White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney using TV appearances to say they should continue voting.

No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas says Mulvaney should “let us do our jobs.”