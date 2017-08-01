Santa Fe man accused of attempting to lure young girls for sex

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who claims he’s a bus driver for Santa Fe Public Schools is accused of trying to lure young girls for sex.

Police say 60-year-old Eutimio Lopez gave a family friend and her daughter a ride to an appointment. While the mother was inside, Lopez allegedly asked the girl if she or any of her friends would be willing to engage in oral sex for money.

Police say Lopez admitted everything and said he has fantasies about having sex with young girls.

Lopez is charged with sexual exploitation of children and has since been released on bond with GPS tracking.

Police have contacted the school district about his arrest.