SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to add major landscaping around the acequia trail underpass in Santa Fe is moving onto the next stages.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city Finance Committee approved the measure Monday night.

It’s at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Saint Francis Drive.

Currently, the underpass is under construction.

This $104,000 proposal would add dozens of trees, grasses, and shrubs.