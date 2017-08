ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual morning at the Roswell Police Station, even for a police agency.

The department says just after 6 a.m. Monday morning 49-year-old Ricardo Alaniz walked into the lobby completely naked and intoxicated.

Thankfully, an officer was able to find some shorts, thought to be Alaniz’s, and gave them to him.

He is charged with indecent exposure and resisting.