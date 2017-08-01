Popular Albuquerque restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Albuquerque eatery Saggio’s has been robbed.

The owners say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant near Central and Cornell around 3 p.m. They say two men came in, pointed a gun at one of the owners and demanded money.

“They put bandanas over their faces. They came straight into the office and caused kind of a ruckus there for a second,” co-owner Gian Casale said.

Saggio’s has been at that location for 40 years. The owners say it has never been a target for thieves because it’s such a busy place.

They say they are planning to step up security measures.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s