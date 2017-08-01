Popular Albuquerque restaurant robbed at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Albuquerque eatery Saggio’s has been robbed.

The owners say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant near Central and Cornell around 3 p.m. They say two men came in, pointed a gun at one of the owners and demanded money.

“They put bandanas over their faces. They came straight into the office and caused kind of a ruckus there for a second,” co-owner Gian Casale said.

Saggio’s has been at that location for 40 years. The owners say it has never been a target for thieves because it’s such a busy place.

They say they are planning to step up security measures.