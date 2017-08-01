PNM gives away $750K to celebrate 100th anniversary

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving away $750,000.

The PNM Resource Foundation announced that 62 grants are being given out to New Mexico nonprofits.

The largest grant of $100,000 has been donated to Adelante Development Center, which helps the developmentally disabled.

They are also giving $50,000 to Cultivating Coders, a software company. Other non-profits received $10,000 grants.

The grants were awarded to organizations that help businesses develop in New Mexico.

