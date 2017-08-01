New Mexico judge in secret recording case may settle lawsuit

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A suspended New Mexico magistrate court judge facing criminal charges for secretly recording private conversations at a courthouse may settle a lawsuit with co-workers.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports a proposed settlement of a lawsuit has been reached by plaintiffs who accused suspended Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston of placing recording devices inside the courthouse.

Their attorney, Steve Murphy, said last week that he and Johnston’s lawyer have reached an agreement.

Sean Olivas, Johnston’s lawyer, did not return an email from The Associated Press.

A lawsuit filed last year by co-workers said Johnston placed recording devices in more than a dozen areas, including restrooms, judges’ offices and an attorney-client conference room.

Last week, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Johnston.