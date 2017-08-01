Mayor’s office to re-evaluate ‘Good Samaritan’ award for construction worker



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction worker got a lot of attention after he was caught doing a good deed, and KRQE News 13 learned the mayor’s office had planned to give him the “Good Samaritan” award until they learned DeLuca was on probation.

Two weeks ago David Martinez snapped photos of a construction worker on a busy intersection helping another man out.

“I happened to see a young construction worker guiding a blind man by his shoulder and I thought it was such a wonderful act of kindness,” Martinez said.

That construction worker was Anthony DeLuca and his act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed. It even caught the attention of the mayor’s office, which planned to give DeLuca a “Good Samaritan award.”

Mayor Richard Berry holds days he call “Friday’s Heroes” and presents people with the award.

Take for example in May, the mayor highlighted a group of neighbors who found a little girl wandering a street barefoot and alone in her pajamas in 37-degree weather.

Before that, an Albuquerque mother and her son were recognized after the mom paid off a lunch debt for one of her son’s classmates.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 learned DeLuca is on probation for drug charges. His family was upset after they said his probation officer told DeLuca he wasn’t allowed to attend the ceremony to receive the award.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said after finding out, “the city is re-evaluating whether to give the award.”

His family told KRQE News 13 what started out as a good deed, turned into disappointment after their son has been trying to get on the right path.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to Probation and Parole to see why DeLuca’s probation officer made this call and if it was a policy, but did not hear back.

DeLuca’s mother told KRQE News 13 that she was trying to do the right thing by reaching out the mayor’s office, but now fears that speaking up will backfire.