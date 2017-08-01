A dry northerly flow will keep storms out of the area on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The only area where we could see some scattered storms will be the southwest. By Thursday a cold front will push into the northeast bringing more moisture and showers. That chance for showers continues to increase Friday and into the weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
