Man pleads guilty in Navajo Nation girl’s murder

Tom Begaye is accused of kidnapping and killing an 11-year-old girl near Shiprock, New Mexico. http://krqe.com/2016/05/04/girls-abduction-death-leave-navajo-community-heartbroken/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike has pleaded guilty.

In a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Tom Begaye pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering Ashlynne last year, on the Navajo Nation near Shiprock Monument.

Begaye’s attorneys told a judge last month they were willing to resolve the case through a plea deal

By taking the plea deal, Begaye faces life in prison without parole.

