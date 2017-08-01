Man pleads guilty in Navajo Nation girl’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike has pleaded guilty.

In a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Tom Begaye pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering Ashlynne last year, on the Navajo Nation near Shiprock Monument.

Begaye’s attorneys told a judge last month they were willing to resolve the case through a plea deal.

By taking the plea deal, Begaye faces life in prison without parole.

