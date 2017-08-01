Man convicted in 2013 Albuquerque church stabbings released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted of stabbing a church choir director and multiple parishioners at an Albuquerque church has been released from prison.

Records with the New Mexico Department of Corrections show that Lawrence Capener was recently released on parole after serving time for the 2013 stabbings at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.

Capener pleaded no contest to attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack that sparked panic in the Albuquerque Westside church.

Authorities say Capener vaulted over pews and lashed out at choir director Adam Alvarez, who had his back toward him.

Capener was sentenced to five years in prison.