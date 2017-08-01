Los Alamos firefighters to compete on national TV

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of Los Alamos firefighters will be competing in a nationally televised firefighting competition.

Driver Engineer Gregg Hecathorn, along with firefighters David Apodaca, Kevin Kamplain and John Bialy, all qualified during the Longmont, Colorado competition.

In the competition, fire departments test their ability all while suited up, competing in five tasks that include climbing, running a five-story tower, hoisting objects, chopping, and rescuing a victim.

The firefighters will now compete in the World Championship, which is expected to be broadcast on ESPN.