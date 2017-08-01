Los Alamos firefighters to compete on national TV

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of Los Alamos firefighters will be competing in a nationally televised firefighting competition.

Driver Engineer Gregg Hecathorn, along with firefighters David Apodaca, Kevin Kamplain and John Bialy, all qualified during the Longmont, Colorado competition.

In the competition, fire departments test their ability all while suited up, competing in five tasks that include climbing, running a five-story tower, hoisting objects, chopping, and rescuing a victim.

The firefighters will now compete in the World Championship, which is expected to be broadcast on ESPN.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s