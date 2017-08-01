Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A handful of showers continue to linger over far southern NM this morning but will likely not make it too far past sunrise. Another round of scattered storms can be expected this afternoon, however, coverage will be less than what developed Monday. Storms and showers will favor southern and central NM… with more isolated showers possible farther north. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler with most of us topping out in the 70s and 80s under a partly sunny sky.

WEDNESDAY: Drier air will continue to filter in over north/northeast New Mexico… limiting rain chances for most across the state. Expect spotty to scattered storms to favor the high country – a partly sunny sky expected elsewhere. Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s and 80s for most.

LATE WEEK: An incoming cold front will bring in additional moisture allowing more widespread showers and storms to develop. Expect the storm action to favor northeast and east New Mexico on Thursday before pushing farther south and west on Friday.