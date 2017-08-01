John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms will be fewer in number this afternoon than Monday. Storms will be even fewer in number Wednesday, with most of the action focused over the northern and western high terrain. With fewer storms, temperatures will slowly climb to near what is considered average for this time of year.

The break from the storms will be short lived. A back door cold front will move into the east on Thursday, helping enhance showers and storms along and east of the central mountain chain. The cold front pushes into the west Thursday night. As it does so, a canyon wind will develop in Albuquerque. Expect more storms across central and western areas Friday afternoon.

Storms will remain a big part of the forecast over the weekend as another back door cold front recharges moisture across the state.