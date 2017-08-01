Investigators rule out lightning, electrical problems as cause of church fire

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say it wasn’t lightning or an electrical problem that sparked a fire at a Rio Rancho Church. Now, they’ve called the feds in to help.

The fire was spotted at Peace Lutheran Church on Cabezon Boulevard Monday around 5 a.m. It pretty much destroyed everything inside.

Now, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has taken over the investigation, which indicates this could be a case of arson.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the ATF Tuesday to see if they have determined a specific cause, but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, the church is trying to figure out a temporary place to hold services.

