Information on city’s transparency site out of date

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the part of the city’s website devoted to transparency, but one look at ABQ View and it’s easy to tell there’s a lot missing, including information on all of the lawsuits the city is paying out and how much they’re costing you.

Transparency and open government proponents say they are all for this site. It offers the public details about how their tax dollars are spent, but they say it does little good if the information is out of date.

“I think the public has a right to know. I think the public should know,” said New Mexico ACLU Executive Director Peter Simonson.

Simonson says the information posted on ABQ View is meant to give the public an idea of how well the city operates at any given time.

“To be able to make decisions on their own about how this administration is respecting the laws, how it is avoiding litigation, how it is avoiding liability,” said Simonson.

He says that is almost impossible without up-to-date info, especially when it comes to gauging the city’s progress on Albuquerque Police Department reform.

“At some level, it’s a measure as to what degree the department is complying with these reform measures,” explained Simonson.

But when you head to ABQ View, there’s a lot missing, namely the last three years of information on lawsuits against the city.

A table and pie charts and indicate how much the city paid out and for which departments, yet, they stop at 2013.

Experts like Simonson says that’s a problem.

“The last two to three years have been the most critical in terms of how far this department has or hasn’t come,” said Simonson.

They also include monster payouts including $5 million to the family of homeless camper James Boyd, shot in the Foothills, $8.5 million to the Browder family after APD Sergeant Adam Casaus crashed into a car and killed Ashley Browder. There is also $6.5 million for Jacob Grant after his Lieutenant Greg Brachle accidentally shot him.

“We have answered the same questions hundreds of times in the last four years, our mistake is not updating the transparency website,” said Albuquerque Risk Manager under Richard J. Berry, Peter Ennen.

Ennen says there’s no excuse for neglecting the site.

“We did commit to keeping it updated, we just failed to do so,” said Ennen.

Yet, some warn this could set a bad precedent for the next administration.

“At least an explanation of why this information isn’t available yet,” said Rio Grande Foundation’s Paul Gessing.

Ennen says they now have a new system to search for claim information. He says it’s now more automated and will be easier to update.