Horse trainer with wins at Ruidoso Downs suspended after Texas decision

Judd Kearl
Judd Kearl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A horse trainer that has won seven recent races — four of them at Ruidoso Downs — has been suspended after his horses tested positive for illegal substances.

The suspension was handed down in Texas against Judd Kearl after five different horses that recently raced there tested positive.

The New Mexico Racing Commission says it will honor the suspension here in New Mexico as well.

Kearl’s horses won the recent Ruidoso Futurity and Derby and the Rainbow Futurity and Derby. While results from the Ruidoso races showed no illegal substances, the results for the Rainbow races are still pending.

The Texas Racing Commission said it’s unprecedented in the state of Texas that a single trainer has incurred five Class 1 positive tests within such a short time.

Kearl is scheduled to have a hearing in the next couple of days in Texas to determine what, if any, long term discipline he will face.

