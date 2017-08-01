Happening Now: KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids

Renee Keeling from the Assistance League of Albuquerque and Mark Blea from Payless Shoesource, joined New Mexico Living to announce the kick-off to the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign collects new shoes for Title 1 students and over 8,000 pairs of new shoes have been given to local area students. You can get involved by donating a new pair of shoes at any Payless Shoesource.

For more information about KRQE Cares click here.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living