Groundbreaking device built in New Mexico aiming to keep runners safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The creators of a new device, designed to protect runners are launching a Kickstarter campaign. It was designed right here in New Mexico with your safety in mind after an attack on a local trail.

While many may lace up to go for a run, some may be on edge about staying safe while running alone in the early morning or late at night. That’s where the Defend Six device could come in handy.

“It will allow women or the user to proactively protect themselves and not be the victim,” said Breanna Cleghorn, president of Defend Six Corporation.

Cleghorn is hoping she may have the answer to helping fellow runners stay safe. She began working on this small device after police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Bear Canyon Arroyo in December 2014. To this day there’s been no arrest.

“That could’ve been me. That was a trail that I ran on all the time,” said Cleghorn.

At the time, police reminded runners to turn down the music, and pay attention. But Cleghorn wondered if there was a way to stay on the defense, without ditching the headphones.

“There’s got to be that technology out there so we can keep our headphones in and know somebody is coming from behind,” said Cleghorn. She began brainstorming with her engineer friend. Together, they got the patent pending idea of a device that would use radar to detect if somebody was approaching from behind. It works through Bluetooth or by plugging headphones directly into the device.

“It sends that alert through to your phone, that phone interrupts your headphone music to let you know through an audible tone or wav file that something is coming,” Derek Doyle

Cleghorn says her team talked to BCSO to determine that just over 80 feet would be the best distance for adequate reaction time.

“It’s just about eliminating the element of surprise. So just becoming aware of the situation being able to eye someone down can stop someone in their tracks,” said Doyle.

We took this idea to local trails. Runners we spoke with say they’d feel safer having the Defend Six device on them.

“If I was running or walking near dark, I think it would be something good to have,” resident Kim Kent said.

“I think it’s a good idea because of the crime that’s all going on all over the place. It’d be a safe thing to have,” said Kris Ottley, resident.

While the device is marketed towards women, Cleghorn says this is for everybody including men, even law enforcement and military personnel.

They say the device will also be able to detect animals.

Cleghorn is hoping to raise enough money to produce about 450 devices. She hopes they’ll eventually be sold online.

For the Kickstarter campaign, click here.