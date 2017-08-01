Former LCHS Bulldawg Kameron Miller is showing improvement

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Kameron Miller was one of the state’s best quarterbacks a couple of years ago, back when he was a captain at Las Cruces High School. A lot has changed since then, as Miller is now playing defense for the Lobos.

He has seemed to improve a lot over this past summer, and the now safety is getting more reps out on the practice field. “One year went by, I redshirted and studied all that last year, learned from the guys above me. Now I am ready to go, I know the defense, I know what I got to do, and I am comfortable. My trigger is a lot better than last year, a lot faster and it’s just gotten a lot better”, said Kameron Miller.

Now a redshirt freshman, Head Coach Bob Davie likes Miller. Davie says that Miller is a good football player. Coach Davie has seen the improvement in Miller, but he is still young and needs to earn his spot on the depth chart.

“His challenge is going to be, that we could move one of those outside linebackers over to that nickel and be a true 3-4 team, but I like him. He has a bright future here because I think it means a lot to him”, said Head Coach Bob Davie.