Dion’s introduces green chile ranch dressing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s ranch lovers have another reason to celebrate. The popular pizza restaurant is testing out a new flavor: green chile ranch.

However, there’s a catch. Dion’s will only be rolling out the new flavor Wednesday in Las Cruces. That leaves a few residents in Albuquerque a little distressed.

So far, it’s no secret that people in Albuquerque love the regular ranch dressing.

“We’re fans, always have been, hated it when it wasn’t available, but we kept praying,” said Lynn Charapata.

“I like it on my salad. I like it on my sandwich, pizza, everything, anything,” said Hannah Baker.

“Dions Ranch is honestly amazing. We’ve just moved to Portland and we have not found anything like it. I came back just for their ranch partly,” said Kayleigh Shorkey.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, Dion’s says yes, it’s true. Dion’s is testing green chile ranch in Las Cruces starting on Wednesday.

They say they do not know when or if it will be available in Albuquerque, but people in town already can’t wait to taste the new flavor.

“How could it not taste great? It’s ranch and green chile. What’s not to like?” said Holly Gilster.

“I think that’s going to be so popular here. Like, green chile is such a big deal and it’s so unique to New Mexico. People love it,” said Shorkey.

“Ranch, green chile? What could go wrong?” said Charapata.

“I mean I like green chile and I like ranch, so might as well combine it right?” said Baker.

Dion’s made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on their Facebook page. In only a few hours, the post has gotten more than 2,000 shares.

Even though it may be awhile before any Albuquerque residents get a taste of the green chile ranch, people are making sure Dion’s hears their plea.

“Please would you test it in Albuquerque, and let’s have a real test where it really counts,” said Charapata.

“Albuquerque loves green chile too! Just because we’re not close to Hatch” said Shorkey.

The dressing is made at the production facility in Albuquerque.

Dion’s says they don’t know how long it will be tested in Las Cruces or if it will be available at all locations.