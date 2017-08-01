Cuomo orders probe into Niagara Falls black water discharge

In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by Rainbow Air INC., black-colored wastewater treatment discharge is released into water below Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The water near the base of the falls that border the U.S. and Canada turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The water board for the city says Saturday's discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins, that the discharge was within permitted limits and had dissipated by Sunday. (Patrick J. Proctor/Rainbow Air INC. via AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he doesn’t believe a city agency’s claims surrounding wastewater discharges that turned the water near the base of Niagara Falls black at the height of a busy tourist weekend.

A day after directing state regulators to investigate, the Democrat told reporters Tuesday he believes there will be a criminal investigation because of the potential seriousness of the situation. He says he doesn’t believe the Niagara Falls Water Board’s statement the discharge from the local wastewater treatment plant was within permitted limits.

Cuomo said Monday the expulsion of foul-smelling, black water into the Niagara River on Saturday may have violated state water quality standards.

The city’s water board says it was part of routine maintenance. Neither the mayor’s office nor the water board returned telephone messages Tuesday.