Community gathers to support local little league team at watch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered Tuesday at Uptown Sports Bar to cheer on a local little league team.

The Westgate Little League Major Softball Team represented New Mexico Tuesday at the Final Regional Championship Game in Waco, Texas.

This is the second year in a row the All-Star team made it to regionals, last year being the first time in the district’s history.

The team arrived in Texas last week, beating Colorado, Texas East and Louisiana before taking on their competitor Tuesday.

Family, friends and other Westgate Community members held a watch party to cheer on the girls.

After a tough game, they lost by a score of 6-1. Coach David Morales says he is proud of his team, saying they played like professionals, had fun and left it all on the field.