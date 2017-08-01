Community gathers to support local little league team at watch party

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered Tuesday at Uptown Sports Bar to cheer on a local little league team.

The Westgate Little League Major Softball Team represented New Mexico Tuesday at the Final Regional Championship Game in Waco, Texas.

This is the second year in a row the All-Star team made it to regionals, last year being the first time in the district’s history.

The team arrived in Texas last week, beating Colorado, Texas East and Louisiana before taking on their competitor Tuesday.

Family, friends and other Westgate Community members held a watch party to cheer on the girls.

After a tough game, they lost by a score of 6-1. Coach David Morales says he is proud of his team, saying they played like professionals, had fun and left it all on the field.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s