City issues stop-work notice on home remodeled without permit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, the city issued a stop-work notice on a westside home that was remodeled without a permit.

KRQE News 13 reported on Monday, the home near Unser and Montano was built as a three bedroom, but now, there’s five. It’s up for rent on Craigslist.

The contractor who built it says the owner created a dangerous, second story in the vaulted ceiling living room.

No permits are on file for the home. After an inspection Tuesday, the city says the owner must apply for a building permit within 30 days.