City finishes ADA accessible path to Bosque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The new ADA accessible path in the Bosque is now complete.

City officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the nearly four-mile long path that spans from Central to Montano.

The project was started nearly two years ago so that those who use wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, or other devices could enjoy the Bosque.

Residents say they’re happy to have access to the Bosque in a way they never had before.

“I can listen to the geese as they go over, I can hear the river I can see things that I don’t normally get to see and enjoy,” resident Mary Beresford said.

There is also ADA parking available near the path at Tingley Beach.

