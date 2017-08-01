Cars blocking sidewalk raise eyebrows in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people in the area said it’s a recurring problem, and it’s an eyesore.

Pictures show different cars, even a painting company van, blocking the sidewalk, apparently in for some repairs outside an Albuquerque home on 13th Street near Lomas.

“I have clients and friends in the area. My sister lives in the area,” said real estate agent Bennett Hammer.

He said he shows properties in the neighborhood, and the sight is enough to deter people from moving to the area.

“If you see it once, it’s one thing. If you see it twice, if you see it repeatedly, it creates the impression that it’s not a desirable place to live and the city is not enforcing its own ordinances and doesn’t care,” Hammer said.

He said he has called 242-COPS a handful of times over the years. Another local, who says he grew up there and his mom still lives on the street, said he tried 311 years ago, but they say the effects aren’t long-lasting.

“As a matter of respect and safety, to say nothing of it being an eyesore, the sidewalks are for people and for walking,” Hammer said.

That’s why Hammer said he took pictures this time.

“Last week, Thursday or Friday, there was a van parked on the sidewalk on stilts and they were doing repairs. I called the police. Then yesterday or the day before, there’s an SUV there and they’re doing repairs,” Hammer said. “I’ve seen a tent there when it’s hot out. They put a tent over it and do the repairs then.”

The sidewalk was clear in KRQE News 13 video from Monday because when a man saw our photographer approaching, he was quick to get in the SUV and shouted an obscenity at the photographer while driving off.

KRQE News 13 went to the home again on Tuesday to try to talk to the residents about the complaints.

A man at the home said his brother was working on his car and that the jack stands have to be put on concrete, that they can’t be placed on the rocks in their driveway.

The man seemed surprised to hear people were lodging complaints, and a next door neighbor agreed.

“Some people just have too much time on their hands,” said Jim Linke. “It’s not a big deal at all.”

Linke said his neighbors aren’t causing trouble, that they actually help prevent it.

“They know everybody on the street. They keep an eye on everything that’s going on. They know who belongs here and who doesn’t,” he said. “The neighborhood is the people, and they’re good people.”

The Albuquerque Police Department if they get reports of someone parking on the sidewalk and the car is still there when officers arrive, they can issue a traffic ticket.

In the case of this home, the city said it will monitor the situation.

The Planning Department also pointed out the zoning in that area doesn’t allow for auto sales or repairs.