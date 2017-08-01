Brandon Mason Officially named as UNM Basketball Assistant on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The hire was in works for a while now, but finally on Tuesday afternoon UNM finally made the official announcement that Brandon Mason had been hired on as an Assistant for UNM Men’s Basketball.

“I mean personally I think it was a no brainer. The opportunity to come back home with my wife and kids was pretty much just a no brainer for me to be a part of lobo nation again”, said Brandon Mason.

Brandon was previously on the UNM Men’s Basketball staff. Mason spent two seasons as a video coordinator under Steve Alford. After that time with the Lobos Mason added on to his resume, gaining coaching experience at New Mexico Highlands, New Mexico State, and just this past season UNLV.

Mason actually worked with UNM Head Coach Paul Weir for a small amount of time while he was at New Mexico State. “The friendship kind of never left. We always stayed in contact and stuff like that. So, it’s kind of like a pleasure to work for him because I know where he is going and what his vision is”, said Brandon Mason.

Mason seems to like Weir and the same goes for Paul. He thinks the addition of Mason is a great move for Lobo Basketball. “It’s a perfect fit. You know, I think right now since I got here it’s really about the time and the situation of what we need. You know right now he fits a tremendous need and I think it’s going to be an amazing acquisition for us”, said Paul Weir.